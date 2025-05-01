BANGKOK, May 1 — Thai authorities have issued a warning about a fraudulent website imitating the newly launched Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) portal for foreign travellers.

The fake site, which claims to represent an official third-party service provider, asks users to pay a processing fee of US$10 (RM43) even though the real service is free, the Bangkok Post reported.

The TDAC, which came into effect today, replaces the traditional paper TM6 form and is now required for all foreign nationals entering Thailand by air, sea or land.

“The system is fully ready, and backup measures are in place to ensure smooth operations,” said the Ministry of Tourism and Sports in a statement.

“During the initial phase, travellers who encounter any issues can temporarily use a paper immigration form,” the ministry added.

Travellers must fill out their details on the official TDAC website and will receive a confirmation email to present upon arrival.

The Immigration Bureau has also clarified confusion about the application timeline.

Applications can be submitted up to three days before arrival but not earlier, contrary to earlier reports suggesting they had to be filed at least three days in advance.

Computer terminals are available at Suvarnabhumi Airport’s Immigration area for travellers who need to complete the TDAC on arrival.