BEIJING, April 18 — Beijing today denied giving any party in the Ukraine war lethal weapons, after President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed he had “information” that China was supplying arms to Russia.

“The Chinese side has never provided lethal weapons to any party in the conflict, and strictly controls dual-use items,” foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

Zelensky did not elaborate on his accusations, saying only that Kyiv was “ready” to talk about them in detail.

Last week, the Ukrainian leader said Kyiv knew of at least 155 Chinese nationals deployed to assist Moscow’s invasion, and alleged the Ukrainian army had captured two Chinese soldiers in the eastern Donetsk region.

Beijing on Friday said that its “position on the Ukraine issue is consistent and clear”.

“We have always actively made efforts for a cessation of hostilities and peace talks,” Lin said.

China has portrayed itself as a neutral party in the three-year war, despite criticism from Western governments that its close ties to Russia have given Moscow crucial economic and diplomatic support. — AFP