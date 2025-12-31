PARIS, Dec 31 — Norway’s Magnus Carlsen, the world’s number one chess player, yesterday won the World Blitz Championship in Doha, days after victory in the slightly longer ‘rapid’ format, to secure his 20th world title.

Carlsen, 35, beat Uzbekistan’s Nodirbek Abdusattorov, 21, in the final, securing victory with black in the fourth and final game, after losing the first.

Blitz games are played with three minutes at the start for both players, plus an additional two seconds per move.

Carlsen almost failed to reach the semi-finals after suffering three defeats in the 19 qualifying games, finishing third in the standings.

He beat American Fabiano Caruana in the semis to take on Abdusattorov, rapid world champion in 2021.

On Sunday, Carlsen was crowned rapid world champion, where players have 15 minutes and 10 seconds added per move, finishing first in the regular standings.

The competition took place without a final phase.

The Nordic grandmaster now has nine blitz titles, six in rapid and five in the most prestigious longer format, which involves more than 10 games between the world champion and a challenger.

Carlsen relinquished his long-format crown in 2023, citing lack of motivation.

It is now held by India’s Dommaraju Gukesh.

In October, he and the International Chess Federation (FIDE) backed a new world championship format that sets the stage for his return.

The new “Total Chess World Championship Tour” will consist of four events a year and will crown one combined champion for three disciplines: fast classic, rapid and blitz.

A pilot version of the competition will be tested in the autumn of next year.

The first full season is set for 2027. — AFP