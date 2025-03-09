BANGKOK, March 9 — Relatives of Pol Col Thitisan “Joe Ferrari” Utthanaphon have expressed doubts over his reported suicide in prison, calling for a thorough post-mortem examination to determine the true cause of death.

Thitisan, convicted of torturing and killing a drug suspect in 2021, was found hanged in his cell at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok on Friday night, according to a report published in Thailand’s The Nation today.

The Department of Corrections confirmed in a statement on Saturday that prison officials were alerted to an inmate’s death at 8.50pm.

The prisoner was discovered sitting against his cell door with bruised fingers and no pulse, with a towel tied around his neck and secured to the door.

Identified as Thitisan, the former officer had been serving a life sentence in Zone 5 of the prison.

While CCTV footage reportedly showed no one entering the cell, an autopsy is being conducted to confirm the exact cause of death.

Authorities noted that Thitisan had underlying health conditions, including anxiety disorder, dyslipidemia (a cholesterol imbalance), and essential tremor, a neurological condition causing involuntary shaking.

He had received psychiatric treatment as recently as February 18 and was reportedly paranoid that other inmates might attack him.

On Friday afternoon, Thitisan’s wife visited him in prison, with officers reporting no unusual behaviour at the time.

Despite the official explanation, his family remains unconvinced that he took his own life.

They have raised concerns over previous allegations of mistreatment in prison.

In January, Thitisan allegedly reported another inmate for watching pornography on a mobile phone, which violated prison rules.

According to his mother, a prison official accused him of insubordination and physically assaulted him.

She claimed this officer also confiscated key legal documents needed for his court proceedings.

On February 26, his mother formally lodged a complaint with the Department of Corrections, calling for an investigation into her son’s treatment.

She alleged that officials frequently harassed other inmates as well, exacerbating Thitisan’s mental health struggles.

His lawyer, Weerasak Nakhin, said Thitisan had instructed him to file a complaint with Prachachuen police regarding the alleged assault.

A medical certificate was provided as evidence of his injuries.

However, when police sought to question the prison official involved, the prison commander reportedly denied them entry.

Weerasak said he would request that Thitisan’s body be kept at Thammasat University Hospital in Pathum Thani for further examination.

Thitisan, 43, and five subordinates were convicted of the murder of Chiraphong Thanapat, a 24-year-old drug suspect, at Muang district police station in Nakhon Sawan on August 5, 2021.

Prosecutors said the officers attempted to extort 2 million baht from Chiraphong before suffocating him with seven plastic bags.

Thitisan admitted to ordering the torture but claimed he was trying to extract information on drug networks.

He and the other officers were initially sentenced to death, later commuted to life imprisonment.