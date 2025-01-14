BANGKOK, Jan 14 — Thailand’s tourism sector is facing a wave of cancellations from Chinese tourists ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday, as concerns over safety grow following recent incidents.

Bangkok Post reported The tipping point came after Chinese actor Wang Xing was allegedly abducted while visiting Thailand and trafficked to Myanmar under false pretenses.

Although Thai authorities successfully rescued him, the incident has shaken the confidence of Chinese travelers.

Adding to the unease, Hong Kong singer Eason Chan recently canceled his concert in Thailand, citing safety concerns for his fans.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Security Bureau has dispatched a task force to Thailand to investigate cases involving residents lured into job scams and trafficked to neighboring countries.

The report further stated that Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports has since assured travelers that efforts are underway to strengthen safety measures.

Permanent secretary Natthriya Thaweevong clarified that affected individuals were not tourists but workers misled into entering Myanmar via Thailand.

She said the Tourist Police are now providing 24-hour assistance to ensure visitor safety.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has also reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding tourists. In a statement, TAT said it is working closely with government agencies and private stakeholders to improve the safety and overall experience for Chinese visitors.

Despite these assurances, industry experts warn that Chinese tourist arrivals during the peak holiday season could drop by 10 to 20 per cent. This is expected to impact Thailand’s economy significantly, given that China is a major source of visitors to the country.

Tourism operators are calling on the government to expedite stronger safety protocols to restore trust among international travelers.