TOKYO, July 30 — As record numbers of tourists flock to Japan to benefit from the weak yen, an increasing number are encountering issues with authorities due to the rising popularity of motorised, rideable suitcases.

According to Kyodo news agency, two major Japanese airports have requested that travellers refrain from riding motorised suitcases within their terminals.

Meanwhile, police are advising local retailers to alert customers about the strict regulations governing their use.

In recent years, motorised luggage—similar to children’s scooters but powered by lithium-ion batteries—has become increasingly popular among travelers, bolstered by endorsements from celebrities such as Paris Hilton and Shilpa Shetty.

Kyodo also reports that Japan has classified electric suitcases, widely used in other parts of Asia, as “motorised vehicles.”

This designation means they can only be ridden on roads with the proper safety equipment and a valid driving licence.

In June, a Chinese woman in her 30s, studying in Japan, was referred to prosecutors for driving without a licence, after she allegedly rode a three-wheeled suitcase on a sidewalk in Osaka on 31 March, according to Osaka Prefectural Police.

Under Japan’s traffic laws, the woman’s suitcase, which can travel up to 13km an hour, is categorised as a “motorised bicycle”, the same as some mopeds. The police reiterated to the public in June that licenses are required for such mobile luggage.

In July, a boy from Indonesia rode a motorised suitcase past pedestrians along a street in Osaka’s bustling Dotonbori shopping district, according to Kyodo, which said his family was surprised to learn that a driving licence was mandatory for such vehicles in Japan.