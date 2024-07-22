WASHINGTON, July 22 — US President Joe Biden is ending his bid for re-election and endorsing his running mate US Vice-president Kamala Harris for president.

As expected, it didn’t take long for social media to react with that most popular mode of internet communication — memes.

Social media site X (formerly twitter) has quickly been inundated with clips, jokes and references to the TV show Veep where, in life imitating fiction, the protagonist US vice-president suddenly finds herself in the running for the top job when the president too steps aside.

According to Manya Koetse, founder and editor of What’s on Weibo, Chinese internet users have wasted no time finding the punny-ness of the situation:

They were also super quick at translating Biden’s statement into Mandarin and circulating it online:

While former US President Donald Trump has boasted that Harris would be ‘easier to beat’ and mocked her as ‘laughing Kamala’ due to her trademark full-throated laughs, the Internet decided ‘laughing Kamala’ is a great tagline actually.

The very strange and very funny X personality Chiitan is apparently running for president...despite being from Japan.

Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty was also not safe from X memesters:

Take a gander of some more of the best humorous reactions to the biggest news of the day: