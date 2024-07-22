WASHINGTON, July 22 — US President Joe Biden is ending his bid for re-election and endorsing his running mate US Vice-president Kamala Harris for president.
As expected, it didn’t take long for social media to react with that most popular mode of internet communication — memes.
Social media site X (formerly twitter) has quickly been inundated with clips, jokes and references to the TV show Veep where, in life imitating fiction, the protagonist US vice-president suddenly finds herself in the running for the top job when the president too steps aside.
This show. It’s always this show. pic.twitter.com/yfvOZA4vRG— Candice Fortman (cande313.bsky.social) (@Cande313) July 21, 2024
According to Manya Koetse, founder and editor of What’s on Weibo, Chinese internet users have wasted no time finding the punny-ness of the situation:
Biden in Chinese is Bàidēng 拜登.Bye Bye is bài bài 拜拜So of course, you now see bài bài Bàidēng 拜拜拜登.#ByeByeBiden pic.twitter.com/CJSJkQjSaU— Manya Koetse (@manyapan) July 21, 2024
They were also super quick at translating Biden’s statement into Mandarin and circulating it online:
Hmmm. Aging leader steps aside for the good of the country, foregoing another term in office. I can’t see how that could be in any way controversial in China. https://t.co/zMAXyEptSP— Mike Forsythe 傅才德 (@PekingMike) July 21, 2024
While former US President Donald Trump has boasted that Harris would be ‘easier to beat’ and mocked her as ‘laughing Kamala’ due to her trademark full-throated laughs, the Internet decided ‘laughing Kamala’ is a great tagline actually.
He’s gonna have to step it up because “Laughing Kamala” just sounds like a badass Metal Gear Solid boss https://t.co/vZrCKGHZd8— Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) July 21, 2024
I’m a lifelong Republican, but Trump never laughs, he has no whimsy, Kamala now she has whimsy, my vote will go to Laughing Kamala— Slazac (@TrueSlazac) July 21, 2024
this "laughing kamala" is an awful strategy for republicans bc when u see someone laugh, it automatically makes u feel happier. https://t.co/xEieZrDE5Z— Ceros???? (@emoatypwarrior) July 21, 2024
The very strange and very funny X personality Chiitan is apparently running for president...despite being from Japan.
OKDon't worry, Chiitan will be running for presidentchiitan2024 pic.twitter.com/tXTgxZbv8d— ちぃたん／Chiitan (@chiitan7407) July 21, 2024
Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty was also not safe from X memesters:
Joe Biden steps down pic.twitter.com/QvvajQAfIf— Greggg Wallace (@GreggggWallace) July 21, 2024
Take a gander of some more of the best humorous reactions to the biggest news of the day:
https://t.co/i0NmWBrt4Z pic.twitter.com/lTLmtcRJfr— Doc Strangelove (@DocStrangelove2) July 21, 2024
1. Joe Biden would only drop out if God told him to directly2. Joe Biden dropped out3. Therefore, God told him to directly4. Therefore, God exists???— RK (Kate) (@rk_wiggs) July 21, 2024
Harris realizing Biden forgot to log out https://t.co/JJkOFhJ05N pic.twitter.com/Tk744aboC5— Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) July 21, 2024
July 21, 2024
washington dc is in peak form pic.twitter.com/i8uFMwhZhj— Josh Sorbe (@joshsorbe) July 21, 2024
The man knows his moment ???? https://t.co/fsPa3mZWk2 pic.twitter.com/oClKJTUisj— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) July 21, 2024
July 21, 2024
Biden’s note is so powerful pic.twitter.com/3oG9W9mLGU— Garrett Williams, BFA (@badboygargar) July 21, 2024