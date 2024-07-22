WASHINGTON, July 22 — US President Joe Biden is ending his bid for re-election and endorsing his running mate US Vice-president Kamala Harris for president.

As expected, it didn’t take long for social media to react with that most popular mode of internet communication — memes.

Social media site X (formerly twitter) has quickly been inundated with clips, jokes and references to the TV show Veep where, in life imitating fiction, the protagonist US vice-president suddenly finds herself in the running for the top job when the president too steps aside.

This show. It’s always this show. pic.twitter.com/yfvOZA4vRG — Candice Fortman (cande313.bsky.social) (@Cande313) July 21, 2024

According to Manya Koetse, founder and editor of What’s on Weibo, Chinese internet users have wasted no time finding the punny-ness of the situation:

Biden in Chinese is Bàidēng 拜登.Bye Bye is bài bài 拜拜So of course, you now see bài bài Bàidēng 拜拜拜登.#ByeByeBiden pic.twitter.com/CJSJkQjSaU — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) July 21, 2024

They were also super quick at translating Biden’s statement into Mandarin and circulating it online:

Hmmm. Aging leader steps aside for the good of the country, foregoing another term in office. I can’t see how that could be in any way controversial in China. https://t.co/zMAXyEptSP — Mike Forsythe 傅才德 (@PekingMike) July 21, 2024

While former US President Donald Trump has boasted that Harris would be ‘easier to beat’ and mocked her as ‘laughing Kamala’ due to her trademark full-throated laughs, the Internet decided ‘laughing Kamala’ is a great tagline actually.

He’s gonna have to step it up because “Laughing Kamala” just sounds like a badass Metal Gear Solid boss https://t.co/vZrCKGHZd8 — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) July 21, 2024

I’m a lifelong Republican, but Trump never laughs, he has no whimsy, Kamala now she has whimsy, my vote will go to Laughing Kamala — Slazac (@TrueSlazac) July 21, 2024

this "laughing kamala" is an awful strategy for republicans bc when u see someone laugh, it automatically makes u feel happier. https://t.co/xEieZrDE5Z — Ceros???? (@emoatypwarrior) July 21, 2024

The very strange and very funny X personality Chiitan is apparently running for president...despite being from Japan.

OKDon't worry, Chiitan will be running for presidentchiitan2024 pic.twitter.com/tXTgxZbv8d — ちぃたん／Chiitan (@chiitan7407) July 21, 2024

Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty was also not safe from X memesters:

Joe Biden steps down pic.twitter.com/QvvajQAfIf — Greggg Wallace (@GreggggWallace) July 21, 2024

Take a gander of some more of the best humorous reactions to the biggest news of the day:

1. Joe Biden would only drop out if God told him to directly2. Joe Biden dropped out3. Therefore, God told him to directly4. Therefore, God exists??? — RK (Kate) (@rk_wiggs) July 21, 2024

Harris realizing Biden forgot to log out https://t.co/JJkOFhJ05N pic.twitter.com/Tk744aboC5 — Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) July 21, 2024

washington dc is in peak form pic.twitter.com/i8uFMwhZhj — Josh Sorbe (@joshsorbe) July 21, 2024