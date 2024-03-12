WASHINGTON, March 12 — US President Joe Biden today will meet Poland’s president and prime minister to show solidarity for Ukraine in its battle against Russian invaders and discuss ways to increase funding for Nato against the ongoing threat from Moscow.

The meeting at the White House between Biden and Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk comes amid a campaign by Biden to overcome Republican hardliners in Congress who are stalling US$95 billion (RM444.4 billion) for Ukraine weaponry and aid to Israel.

“The leaders will reaffirm their unwavering support for Ukraine’s defence against Russia’s brutal war of conquest,” the White House said, noting the three leaders will coordinate ahead of the annual Nato summit, to be held July 9-11 in Washington.

A White House official said the three leaders would celebrate the 25th anniversary of Poland joining Nato and will discuss “deepening our defense relationship which has grown closer over the past two years since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

Duda set the stage for the talks by writing an opinion article for the Washington Post calling for each Nato ally to increase defense spending from 2 per cent to 3 per cent of GDP because Russian President Vladimir Putin has switched the Russian economy to war mode and is allocating 30 per cent of the annual budget to arm itself.

“A return to the status quo ante is not possible. Russia’s imperialistic ambitions and aggressive revisionism are pushing Moscow toward a direct confrontation with Nato, with the West and, ultimately, with the whole free world,” Duda wrote.

Biden’s Republican opponent in the November presidential election, Donald Trump, told Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban he will not give money to help Ukraine fight Russia if he wins the presidency again and that will hasten an end to the war, Orban said after meeting him. “He will not give a penny into the Ukraine-Russia war and therefore the war will end,” Orban told state television late on Sunday. “As it is obvious that Ukraine on its own cannot stand on its feet.” — Reuters

