BANGKOK, Jan 31 — Thailand’s Constitutional Court today ruled a plan by the biggest party in parliament to amend a strict law against royal insults was “tantamount to overthrowing the democratic regime of government with the king as head of state”.

The opposition Move Forward Party won last year’s election on a progressive platform that included a once unthinkable proposal to amend strict Thailand’s lese majeste law, which carries penalties of up to 15 years in jail for each perceived insult of the powerful crown.

The court ordered the party to abandon those plans. — Reuters

Advertisement