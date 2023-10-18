KYIV, Oct 18 — Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry today condemned steps by Russia to revoke ratification of the 1996 Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, and urged the international community to respond to Moscow’s “provocations”.

It said in a statement on its website that Russia had “already provoked a dangerous imbalance in the global architecture of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation” by suspending participation in the New START Treaty and with the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. — Reuters