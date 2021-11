Biden confirmed the antiviral pills would be easily accessible and free. ― AFP pic

WASHINGTON, Nov 18 — The United States has bought 10 million courses of Pfizer Inc’s experimental Covid-19 antiviral drug, President Joe Biden said today, adding that the delivery of the pills would start by the end of 2021.

In a statement, Biden said his administration was making preparations to ensure the pills would be easily accessible and free. — Reuters