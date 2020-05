Riot police disperse anti-government protesters during a lunch time protest in Central, as a second reading of a controversial national anthem law takes place in Hong Kong May 27, 2020. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, May 28 — Two pro-democracy lawmakers were removed from Hong Kong's Legislative Council today where lawmakers were debating a bill that would make disrespect of China's national anthem a criminal offence.

Tensions have ramped up in the global financial centre after Beijing proposed national security legislation that has stoked concerns over freedoms in the Chinese-ruled city. — Reuters