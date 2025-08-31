AUGUST 31 — At every global summit, in every climate negotiation, and across countless community dialogues, one sentiment quietly threatens to derail the pursuit of a sustainable planet, distrust. It lurks behind the polished statements of world leaders and beneath the grassroots frustrations of marginalised communities.

Distrust between nations. Distrust within nations. Distrust between governments and citizens. And unless this widening trust deficit is addressed, our collective ambition for a fairer, greener, and more resilient world will remain a mirage.

Sustainability, after all, is not just about technology, policies, or targets. It is about cooperation. It depends on people believing in shared responsibility and in the integrity of the institutions guiding them. Without trust, even the best-laid plans collapse. Many speak about the distrust dilemma.

The world today is tangled in a web of insecurities. Nations doubt each other’s commitments to climate goals, suspecting hidden economic agendas. Developed countries are accused — often justifiably —of shifting the environmental burden onto poorer nations while preaching virtue.

Communities mistrust their own governments, convinced that policies favour elites or are made in distant conference rooms without genuine consultation. Businesses promise net-zero targets, but are seen through the lens of greenwashing.

This erosion of trust is no small matter. It paralyses decision-making, fuels populism, and fosters the politics of blame. It turns what should be a collective mission, preserving our planet, into a zero-sum contest of who can extract more or give less.

The 2023 UN Climate Summit in Dubai, the 28th COP meeting, offered a case study in this. While agreements were signed, many developing nations walked away with the lingering sense that the wealthy world was still unwilling to honour long-promised financial support.

Simultaneously, citizens worldwide watched climate pledges with scepticism, unconvinced that leaders would match words with action. If this pattern continues, the future holds not international solidarity, but chaos.

Climate migration, resource conflicts, and social unrest will escalate, driven not just by environmental factors but by the absence of trust. Can we hope for a better outcome at COP30 which will be held in Brazil this year?

Hunters return from a trip along the coast of the Bering Sea near the climate change affected Yupik Eskimo village of Quinhagak on the Yukon Delta in Alaska on April 12, 2019. — AFP pic

Why trust matters for sustainability? Trust is not a luxury in sustainability governance — it’s the foundation. There are three critical reasons. Collective action requires belief in fair play: No nation, community, or business will sacrifice or invest for the common good if they believe others are exploiting loopholes or evading responsibility.

Crisis management depends on social cohesion: In times of environmental disasters or pandemics, swift, coordinated action hinges on people trusting official information and instructions. The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the perils of broken trust — from vaccine hesitancy to defiance of public health measures. Long-term policy needs consistent public buy-in: Sustainability initiatives often demand short-term costs for long-term gains.

If people do not trust institutions to manage resources equitably or deliver promised benefits, resistance grows.

How then can the world rebuild trust? The task is daunting, but not impossible. It requires deliberate, sustained efforts across four key fronts. Governments and corporations must open their processes to scrutiny.

Pledges should be accompanied by clear, verifiable actions. Climate funds, for example, must publish where money goes, who benefits, and how impacts are measured. Policies must reflect the voices of those most affected. This means involving indigenous communities in conservation efforts, engaging youth in climate dialogues, and ensuring marginalised groups are at negotiation tables. Nothing erodes trust faster than broken promises.

Wealthy nations must deliver on climate finance pledges. Corporations must stop making empty sustainability claims. Local governments must follow through on community projects. Beyond official channels, global trust can grow through cultural exchanges, citizen diplomacy, academic collaborations, and digital platforms that foster genuine cross-border conversations.

Often, people connect more easily than politicians.

The stakes are too high to ignore. In a divided, distrustful world, sustainability goals become empty rhetoric. Yet, in a world where trust is rebuilt, we stand a chance — to share resources more equitably, to tackle global risks collectively, and to secure a liveable planet for future generations.

The crisis is not just environmental or economic. It is one of faith — faith in each other’s integrity, in institutions’ fairness, and in the possibility of a shared destiny.

Rebuilding trust is not a side agenda; it is the prerequisite for survival. Unless we face this head-on, we risk sleepwalking into a century of cascading crises, where distrust fuels fragmentation, and fragmentation ensures failure.

And the planet, already weary, may not forgive us a second time.

There is an urgency to address the rise of distrust.

*The author is affiliated with the Tan Sri Omar Centre for STI Policy Studies at UCSI University and is an associate fellow at the Ungku Aziz Centre for Development Studies, Universiti Malaya.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.