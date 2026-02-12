KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) has begun cloud seeding operations in Johor, Kedah and Perak to increase water levels at seven dams currently at warning levels due to prolonged hot and dry weather.

In a statement yesterday, RMAF said the operations are being conducted in stages from yesterday until Sunday in coordination with the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) and the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), starting with Johor.

“Cloud seeding was successfully carried out in Johor today (yesterday) involving the Upper Layang, Pulai 1 and Machap dams using a C-130H aircraft from No. 20 Squadron, Subang Air Base. The mission began at noon and concluded at 3pm,” it said.

RMAF said the effort underscores its ongoing commitment to Military Operations Other Than War (MOOTW) and the Malaysian Armed Forces’ supporting role in disaster management and operations affecting public well-being.

On Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who chairs the National Disaster Management Committee, said operations at the Upper Layang, Pulai 1 and Machap dams would run yesterday, today and Sunday.

Cloud seeding is also scheduled on Friday and Saturday at the Pedu, Muda and Ahning dams in Kedah, as well as Bukit Merah dam in Perak. — Bernama