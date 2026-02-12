KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasised that no one has the right to take matters into their own hands outside the framework of the law in issues related to houses of worship.

He said that Malaysia is a country founded on the rule of law and that all parties must respect this principle.

“This country is a nation that must abide by the law, (it is) a nation of laws.

“Yes, there are issues, there are controversies, there are differences. But the ultimate interest is to protect the stability, sanctity of our beliefs and, at the same time, the unity of our world,” he said.

He said this at the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia’s (ACCCIM) Chinese New Year celebration here last night.

The prime minister reiterated that all parties must comply with the laws and regulations regarding the construction of houses of worship and sensitive issues in the country to ensure harmony and stability are maintained.

Referring to issues related to houses of worship built not according to regulations and the proposal to build a pig farm in Selangor, Anwar said these matters need to be handled properly and respectfully by all parties.

“Lately, as you know, the hot topics in Selangor and other states have been the issue of houses of worship that do not follow regulations and also the issue of the construction of pig farms. So, I want to use this opportunity to say that we all know the rules: what is and what isn’t allowed.

“But we must handle them properly and with respect. Do not insult Islam, the religion of the Federation and the majority of Muslims in this country, but there should also not be any views that insult the practices of our families, our other communities,” he said. — Bernama