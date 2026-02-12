GEORGE TOWN, Feb 12 — A total of 150 cumulative tuberculosis (TB) cases was recorded in Penang up to the fifth epidemiological week ending February 7; however, no clusters of the disease have been detected so far.

Penang Youth, Sports, and Health Committee Chairman Daniel Gooi Zi Sen said that all reported cases are currently undergoing treatment and are under the monitoring of the Penang State Health Department (JKN).

“Penang JKN is constantly monitoring the trend of TB incidents within the community and taking appropriate preventive and control measures.

“As of the fifth epidemiological week, there are 150 cumulative TB cases reported in Penang currently receiving treatment. For your information, no TB clusters have formed in the state for the year 2026 as of the fifth epidemiological week,” he said in a statement today.

He added that TB is subject to reporting and notification requirements under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 [Act 342], and medical practitioners are mandated to report any TB cases to the nearest district health office immediately.

Gooi emphasised that this is crucial to enable close contact tracing to break the chain of Mycobacterium tuberculosis infection and to ensure patients receive proper and complete treatment to avoid serious complications.

He added that TB, also known as batuk kering (dry cough), is an infectious disease caused by the Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria, which spreads through airborne droplets or respiratory droplets from untreated TB patients when they cough, sneeze, or speak.

“Common symptoms of TB include a persistent cough lasting more than two weeks, fever, night sweats, loss of appetite, weight loss, and in some serious cases, coughing up blood. Individuals experiencing these symptoms are advised to undergo immediate examination at the nearest health facility for early treatment,” he said.

According to him, high-risk groups include close contacts of TB patients, individuals living with HIV, chronic kidney disease patients, those with chronic pulmonary diseases, and active smokers.

Gooi stressed that TB is preventable, and practices such as covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, as well as wearing face masks, are vital in curbing the spread of the infection.

“TB can also be fully cured with consistent treatment following the advice of medical practitioners. Regular screening is highly encouraged for high-risk groups to ensure early detection, thereby increasing the chances of a full recovery,” he added. — Bernama