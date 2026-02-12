GEORGE TOWN, Feb 12 — Penang is expected to have an estimated two million vehicles travelling through, enter or exit, during the six-day period of Chinese New Year between February 15 and 20.

Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail said they are expecting congestion at most highways, federal roads and state roads during this period as many will be taking the opportunity to travel “balik kampung” during the holidays.

“In conjunction with Chinese New Year, Ops Selamat 25 will be carried out between February 15 and 20,” he said in a press conference after launching Ops Selamat 25 while being accompanied by lion dance performances at the Jelutong market here.

He said a total 380 officers and personnel from the traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) of the Penang contingent will be involved in Ops Selamat in this state.

“JSPT Penang will collaborate with the crime prevention and community safety department Penang as well as other enforcement agencies such as the road transport department (RTD), local authorities and Projek Lebuhraya Utara-Selatan Berhad (PLUS),” he said.

He said they will also focus on black spots, or accident-prone areas, and also hotspots, or areas that frequently experience congestion, to ensure smooth traffic flow and safety, especially along the North-South Expressway.

Among the roads identified as blackspot are Jalan Teluk Air Tawar – Jalan Bagan Luar (SPU), Jalan Perusahaan Perai – Jalan Kulim (SPT), Jalan Besar Simpang Empat (KM12–KM32) (SPS), Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway/ Jalan Ayer Itam (Timur Laut), Jalan Ayer Itam – Paya Terubong (Timur Laut), Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah (Barat Daya) and Jalan Tun Dr Awang (Barat Daya).

He advised all road users to drive safely and to always comply with traffic regulations to prevent accidents.

As for those traveling long distances, he advised them to plan their travels properly to avoid rushing and to get sufficient rest before driving long distances.

Meanwhile, on the issuance of permits for the sale of fireworks, he said they received a total 448 applications and 395 were approved with 19 rejected.

Of the 395 approved, 98 are in the northeast district on the island, 52 on the southwest district on the island, 91 in North Seberang Perai, 85 in Central Seberang Perai and 69 in South Seberang Perai.