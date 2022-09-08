Apple's vice president of human interface design Alan Dye showcases the new Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max for a special event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California in a still image from keynote video released September 7, 2022. — Handout by Apple Inc via Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Apple has officially announced the latest iPhone 14 series along with the official Malaysian pricing and availability details.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineup will be available for pre-order in Malaysia from next Friday, 16 September.

Stocks for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available from 23 September while the iPhone 14 Plus will be available from 7th October.

There are a total of 4 models and the biggest difference now is the addition of the iPhone 14 Plus, which is Apple’s new “affordable” large-screen iPhone.

Gone is the compact 5.4″ “mini” option and this means the 6.1″ iPhone 14 is now the new “base” model in the new iPhone lineup.

Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing Kaiann Drance talks about the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus for a special event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California in a still image from keynote video released September 7, 2022. — Handout by Apple Inc via Reuters

Here’s the full price list of the new iPhone 14 in Malaysia:

6.1″ iPhone 14

iPhone 14 128GB — RM4,199

iPhone 14 256GB — RM4,699

iPhone 14 512GB — RM5,699

6.7″ iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Plus 128GB — RM4,699

iPhone 14 Plus 256GB — RM5,199

iPhone 14 Plus 512GB — RM6,199

6.1″ iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro 128GB — RM5,299

iPhone 14 Pro 256GB — RM5,799

iPhone 14 Pro 512GB — RM6,799

iPhone 14 Pro 1TB — RM7,799

6.7″ iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB — RM5,799

iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB — RM6,299

iPhone 14 Pro Max 512GB — RM7,299

iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB — RM8,299

Pre-orders for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will be available on the official Apple store as well as participating telcos and retailers on the 16th of September.

Overall, prices for the new iPhone have gone up significantly by RM300-RM700 which is partly due to the weak ringgit.

As a comparison, the 6.1″ iPhone 13 128GB was launched last year for RM3,899 while the 6.1″ iPhone 13 Pro 128GB is priced at RM4,899.

The biggest price hike can be seen on the highest storage model. Last year’s iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB was launched for RM7,599 while the latest iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB costs RM8,299.

It is worth noting that this is the fastest release yet for a brand new iPhone as Malaysians can get the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max just two weeks after the main keynote event.

It is also worth highlighting that the iPhone 14 Plus will be released in Malaysia at the same time as first-wave countries including the US, UK, Australia and Singapore on the 7th of October. — SoyaCincau