BANGKOK, Dec 17 — The silver medal won by the national women’s recurve archery team at the SEA Games Thailand 2025 has been described as particularly special, especially as it marked their debut appearance at the biennial multi-sport Games.

The national trio, led by Ariana Nur Dania Mohamad Zairi along with Joey Xing Lei Tan and Ku Nurin Afiqah Ku Ruzaini, had to concede to the superiority of the Indonesian team after going down 3-5 in the final held at the Archery Range, Sports Authority of Thailand, here today.

Ariana said bringing home the silver medal meant a great deal to them despite perceptions that their preparations had been insufficient.

Malaysian archers Ariana Nur Dania (second, left), Joey Xing (second, right) and Ku Nurin Afiqah Ku Ruzaini (right) during the women’s team recurve final against Indonesia at the 33rd SEA Games Thailand at the Sports Authority of Thailand, Bangkok today. — Bernama pic

“This silver medal is very special to us. Although some felt that our preparations were lacking, I am very satisfied with this new team.

“This is our first appearance at the SEA Games and it is not easy to win a medal straight away,” she told Bernama.

Ariana later added another silver medal to her collection in the mixed team recurve event, partnering Muhammad Syafiq Busthamin, after losing 2—6 to the Singaporean pair.

Malaysian archer Joey Xing in action against Indonesia during the women’s team recurve final at the 33rd SEA Games Thailand at the Sports Authority of Thailand, Bangkok today. — Bernama pic

Meanwhile, the national men’s recurve archery team contributed a bronze medal after defeating hosts Thailand 5—3 in the third-place playoff.

The men’s team comprised Muhammad Zarif Syahir Zolkepli, Muhammad Syafiq, Muhammad Haiqal Danish Syamsul Afandi and Chern Xin Quik. — Bernama