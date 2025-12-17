KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Seven ministers, including two newly appointed, were sworn in before His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, at Istana Negara here, following the Madani government Cabinet reshuffle. At the same time, eight newly appointed deputy ministers also took their oaths.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also attended the Ceremony for the Presentation of Letters of Appointment and the Oath of Office, Allegiance, and Secrecy, held at the Small Throne Room at 10am, Bernama reported.

Yesterday, Anwar, who is also finance minister, announced the new ministers and several portfolio changes, following vacancies in the Madani government Cabinet and the need for minor adjustments.

The ceremony began with the taking of the oath of office and allegiance, followed by the signing of official appointment documents witnessed by Chief Justice Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh.

The ministers sworn in are:

Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup — Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, promoted from Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security.

Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad — Minister of Plantation and Commodities, promoted from Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development.

Datuk Seri R. Ramanan — Minister of Human Resources, promoted from Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives.

Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir — Minister of Economy, promoted from Deputy Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation.

Datuk Mustapha Sakmud — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak), new appointment.

Zulkifli Hasan — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), promoted from Deputy Minister of the same portfolio.

Mohammed Taufiq Johari — Minister of Youth and Sports, new appointment.

The newly appointed deputy ministers are:

Sim Tze Tzin — Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry.

Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah — Deputy Minister of Economy.

R. Yuneswaran — Deputy Minister of National Unity.

Mordi Bimol — Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports.

Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh — Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability.

Chiew Choon Man — Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Datuk Lo Su Fui — Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories).

Marhamah Rosli — Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs).

The ceremony concluded with a photo session of the new ministers and deputy ministers with Sultan Ibrahim before leaving Istana Negara at 10.45am.