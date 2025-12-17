KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Before the year is out, Perodua has launched the Traz which is described as Perodua’s most user-friendly vehicle to date. According to the national carmaker, the urban SUV is made with Malaysian drivers’ preference and needs in mind, and it carries a starting price of RM76,100.

The Perodua Traz is a B-segment 5-seater SUV that’s based on the Toyota Yaris Cross and it is positioned right above the Perodua Ativa.

According to Perodua, this SUV project costs RM563.3 million and the vehicles are produced at the Perodua Manufacturing Sdn Bhd plant in Rawang with 95 per cent local content.

The Perodua Traz slots in above the Ativa, bringing a slightly bigger footprint and SUV stance.

Perodua Traz variants and pricing

The Perodua Traz comes only in two variants. Here’s the on-the-road price without insurance for Peninsular Malaysia:

Perodua Traz X – RM76,100

Perodua Traz H – RM81,100

Perodua Traz H (2-tone) – RM82,000

A practical rear design pairs with a generous 471-litre boot, one of the Traz’s standout features.

The Traz comes in Cranberry Red, Electric Blue with Black Roof, Glittering SIlver, Ivory White and Granite Grey. Deliveries are expected to commence immediately in Peninsular Malaysia and it aims to sell 1,900 units per month.

Unlike the Ativa, there’s no AV variant and the Traz doesn’t come with adaptive cruise control.

Perodua Traz specs and features

Being a B-segment SUV, the Perodua Traz is slightly bigger than the Ativa measuring 4,310mm long, 1,770mm wide and 1,655mm tall, and it has a wheelbase of 2,620mm.

It also gets a slightly higher ground clearance of 210mm and massive boot capacity of 471L.

Power comes from a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine paired with a D-CVT for efficiency-focused driving.

Under the hood, it gets a 1.5L 4-cylinder 2NR-VE engine paired with a D-CVT. It pushes 78kW (105hp) and 138Nm of torque.

According to Perodua, the Traz has a fuel efficiency of 21.3 km per litre based on the Malaysia Driving Cycle Mode.

During the launch, Perodua CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad said with the current fuel prices, the Traz can get you from Kuala Lumpur to Penang for less than RM35, subject to traffic conditions.

Inside the Traz: a 9-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto takes centre stage.

On the inside, you get meter combination cluster with a 4.2″ TFT screen, 9″ infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple Carplay and a total of 3x USB-C and 1x USB-A ports.

It also gets rear air-conditioning vents, electronic parking brake and solid disc brakes for the rear as standard.

The five-seat cabin focuses on everyday comfort, with rear air-con vents as standard.

For the range-topping H, Perodua is providing extra features including powered boot with motion sensor, welcome lamp for the side mirror, LED front fog lamp, keyfree smart entry, 6-speakers (instead of 4), digital video recorder and auto front air-conditioner.

In terms of safety, Perodua is providing a total of 6 airbags, along with a comprehensive suite of ADAS features for both variants. This includes ASA (Advanced Safety Assist), Driving Assist and Parking Assist features such as pre-collision warning with brake assist, lane departure warning and prevention, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross traffic alert. — SoyaCincau