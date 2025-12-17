KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — The prosecution has confirmed it will proceed with its appeal against the acquittal of Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, leaving it to the Federal Court to decide his fate.

The decision comes after the apex court issued an unusual directive last week, instructing both sides to “go back, reflect, and reconsider” their positions following two days of intense legal arguments.

In a statement today, Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin said that after careful consideration, the prosecution has been instructed to proceed with the appeal.

“Upon advice of the Public Prosecutor and taking into consideration the instructions given by the President of the Court of Appeal in open court on December 12, we have been instructed to proceed with the appeal and any decision made by the Federal Court must be accepted,” he said, confirming that the prosecution maintains its written and oral submissions in the case.

The Federal Court’s rare “reflection” order had effectively paused the proceedings.

The three-member panel, chaired by Court of Appeal President Datuk Abu Bakar Jais, suggested it was appropriate for all sides to step back and reassess their stance after a review of the extensive arguments and previous judgments from both the High Court and Court of Appeal.

In June, Syed Saddiq was acquitted on multiple graft charges related to misusing funds from Bersatu's youth wing, Armada, totalling over RM1 million.