KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — The Royal Malaysian Customs Department recorded drugs as the seizure with the highest value, totalling RM478.50 million, for the enforcement period from January 1 to November 30, said its director-general, Datuk Anis Rizana Mohd Zainudin.

She said 642 drug seizures were recorded during that period, involving a total of 6,949.42 kilogrammes (kg).

She added that besides drugs, other seizures with high recorded values were vehicles, cigarettes, liquor and beer, as well as fireworks.

“Vehicle seizures involved 502 cases, with a total of 6,475 units, worth RM118.37 million and taxes totalling RM65.06 million. As for cigarette seizures, there were 2,248 cases involving 526.82 million sticks valued at RM96.30 million, plus RM364.18 million in taxes

“A total of 870 cases of liquor and beer seizures involving 60.50 million litres recorded a value of RM33.53 million, plus RM86.08 million in taxes. Fireworks seizures totalling 482,656kg, meanwhile, recorded a value of RM11.24 million, with RM10.54 million in taxes,” she said in a statement today.

Anis Rizana said that as of November 30, the Customs Department had conducted 122 enforcement operations involving 6,597 cases.

She added that the total value of seizures and related taxes for the period from Jan 1 to November 30 was RM1,800.33 million, an increase of RM268.46 million or 17.52 per cent compared to RM1,531.87 million for the same period last year.

“The increase is in line with changes in the department’s enforcement strategy, shifting from an output-based approach, or number of cases, to an outcome-based approach, namely the value of the seizures,” she said.

Meanwhile, she said the department’s revenue collection stood at RM73.27 billion as of yesterday.

She added that the initial revenue collection target set by the Ministry of Finance for 2025 was RM67.25 billion, before being revised to RM73.26 billion on October 10.

“The department exceeded both targets, the initial RM67.25 billion and the revised RM73.26 billion set by the Ministry of Finance for the 2025 revenue collection projection. This shows a revenue surplus of RM6.02 billion or 108.95 per cent compared to the original projection,” she said.

She said the department remains committed to strengthening enforcement and continuously increasing revenue collection in line with the aspirations of Madani Malaysia. — Bernama