KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Malaysia’s northeast monsoon surge will continue to bring prolonged heavy rain to Peninsular Malaysia until December 19, with the national weather agency placing parts of Pahang on its highest “danger” level alert.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) also warned of strong winds and rough seas over the South China Sea during the same period.

The highest “danger” level warning for continuous, very heavy rain remains in effect for eastern Pahang until December 18.

A “severe” warning, indicating the potential for heavy and continuous rain, has been issued for southern Terengganu, central Pahang, and eastern Johor.

A lower-level “alert” for continuous rain is also in place for a wider area, including Kelantan, northern Terengganu, interior Pahang, western Johor, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, and Melaka.

In addition, a strong wind and rough sea warning is in effect for the South China Sea, affecting waters off the east coast states until December 18.

Looking ahead, the department has also issued a forecast for Sarawak, where a concentration of winds from December 21 to December 24 is expected to increase moisture and heighten the risk of thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds.

METMalaysia also urged the public to follow all official updates through its website, social media channels, and the myCuaca application.