KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — PKR’s Akmal Nasrullah Nasir was sworn in as the new minister of economy today, succeeding a former mentor who oversaw one of the most scrutinised ministries as it led the Anwar government’s push to raise Malaysians’ socio-economic standards, a key election pledge.

At just 39, the Johor Bahru MP joins a small group of young lawmakers ever to helm a senior portfolio.

As the minister of economy, he is responsible for policies to boost wages, create more high-paying jobs, lift industries up the value chain

Critics of the government have questioned his appointment, asking if he has the experience to handle a ministry that is tasked with rolling out crucial policies that would have a direct impact on livelihoods.

To answer the question, we look at Akmal’s education and political background.

First, who is Akmal Nasrullah?

Hailing from Johor Bahru, Akmal’s early education included enrolment at the prestigious Malay College Kuala Kangsar (MCKK) from 1999 to 2003.

Reports suggest he displayed leadership skills early on, taking on extracurricular roles and winning awards for top academic performance.

What are his qualifications?

With top grades, he was offered a scholarship to study in the United States.

After completing a preliminary course at the International Education College in Shah Alam, Akmal spent four years at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, earning a bachelor’s degree in actuarial science and economics.

Actuarial science is a discipline that applies mathematical, statistical and financial theory to assess, manage and mitigate risk and uncertainty in financial contexts.

This means Akmal is essentially equipped with the skills of a financial risk manager, trained to study the financial impacts of uncertain future events.

It is a field that is intertwined with economics, as both deal with the allocation of resources and decision-making under conditions of scarcity and uncertainty.

While an actuary focuses on micro-level financial risk, economics provides the macro-level framework and theoretical grounding to make decisions.

What about his work experience?

While more low-key than most of his PKR peers, Akmal has taken on roles both in the party and at the governmental level.

He formerly led PKR’s youth wing, a post won through a hard-fought election, and is currently an elected member of the party’s central leadership council.

On governance, Akmal had prior experience in public policy, working as a research officer at the Selangor Economic Adviser’s Office until 2018, where he served under Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the Selangor economic adviser then.

He stepped down after winning the Johor Bahru seat at the 2018 general election, defeating Umno heavyweight Tan Sri Shahrir Samad in one of the biggest electoral upsets in recent times.

Akmal retained the seat in the 2022 polls.

Under Anwar’s leadership, Akmal was given a greater role in governance, becoming deputy minister of local government development.

He then took on a new portfolio as deputy minister of energy transition and water transformation, where he oversaw critical projects such as flood mitigation and the modernisation of water supply.