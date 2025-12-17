KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — The National Registration Department said it has not introduced any new initiative on dual citizenship, following reports that suggested otherwise.

In a statement, the department said remarks by its director-general were misconstrued after being shared in a clip on social media without the full context.

“As a sovereign nation, Malaysia does not recognise the possession of more than one citizenship,” it said in a statement.

The department said voluntary renunciation of citizenship remains an option already provided for under the Federal Constitution.

This approach allows individuals holding foreign nationality to relinquish Malaysian citizenship without enforcement under deprivation provisions.

The department said it plays a supporting role by assessing documents and preparing recommendations based on established law.

Any revocation decision is made by the federal government through the home minister, not by the department alone.

It stressed that the D-G saying the NRD was “considering recommendations” does not amount to a policy change or automatic implementation.

Instead, the department said the aim is to manage citizenship matters prudently and lawfully.

It added that no action is taken without detailed assessment and proper approval.

The clarification comes after Datuk Badrul Hisham Alias said a voluntary approach could help gauge how many dual citizens are willing to make a formal choice.

He said Malaysia currently has no records of dual citizenship holders and action is only taken after complaints and a complex legal process.