BANGKOK, Dec 17 — A Malaysian martial art coach has been accused of assaulting a Filipino referee at the Southeast Asian Games, Manila’s Olympic body said today, following protests after a disputed loss.

The latest drama at the regional sport showdown hosted by Thailand unfolded on Monday after a women’s event in pencak silat, a regional martial art, ended in a tie.

Officials gave Thai competitor Chongthima Rueanthong, 22, the win based on a tie-breaker rule, saying Malaysia’s Nor Farah Mazlan, 27, had notched up more fouls, local media reported.

The Malaysian team disputed the ruling, including by chasing after and shouting at SEA Games staff.

“A Filipino judge in the pencak silat event at the 2025 SEA Games was attacked by a Malaysian coach, but is now safe,” according to a statement from Philippine Olympic Committee President Bambol Tolentino.

An aide to Tolentino told AFP a formal protest had been lodged with the SEA Games organising committee.

A SEA Games staffer in Bangkok who spoke on condition of anonymity declined to comment until a “technical investigation is finished”.

“The fight stays on the mats. Egos and frustrations must never translate into violence against anyone — officials, staff, or participants,” Philippine Pencak Silat Association president Princess Kiram wrote in a Facebook post yesterday.

“Remember we represent our flag.”

The biennial SEA Games, which run until Saturday, feature thousands of athletes competing in events ranging from football and fencing to skateboarding, sailing and combat sports.

The Games are known for the inclusion of non-Olympic sports from the region such as pencak silat, a martial art distinguished by its dance-like movements, and sepak takraw, a form of foot volleyball played with a rattan ball.

Organisers this year were criticised for embarrassing stumbles even before the hours-delayed opening ceremony last week, including failing to play national anthems and displaying incorrect national flags.

Host Thailand leads the overall medal count, followed by Indonesia and Vietnam. — AFP