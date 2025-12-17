KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Malaysia’s results in three Tier 1 international matches have been overturned to 3-0 defeats following Fifa disciplinary action against the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) for fielding ineligible players.

The three matches affected are Malaysia’s 1-1 draw against Cape Verde at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras on May 29, the 2-1 victory over Singapore at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on September 4, and the 1-0 win against Palestine at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, Johor on September 8.

In a statement today, FAM said the decision was made by the Fifa Disciplinary Committee, which met last Friday (December 12), and also imposed a fine of CHF10,000 (RM51,414).

“The meeting, chaired by Fifa Disciplinary Committee deputy chairman Jorge Palacio, found that FAM had breached Article 19 of the Fifa Disciplinary Code (2025 Edition) by fielding ineligible players in three Tier 1 international matches,” the statement said.

Following the ruling, FAM said it will submit a written request to obtain the grounds of the decision from the Fifa Disciplinary Committee before deciding on its next course of action.

Previously, FAM confirmed that it had lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over Fifa sanctions related to documentation issues involving seven heritage players — Gabriel Palmero, Facundo Garces, Rodrigo Holgado, Imanol Machuca, Joao Figueiredo, Jon Irazabal and Hector Hevel.

The decision to take the matter to CAS was made after Fifa released the full 63-page grounds for its Appeals Committee’s motivated decision on November 3, which upheld the earlier decision by the Fifa Disciplinary Committee.

That ruling saw FAM fined CHF350,000 (approximately RM1.8 million), while the seven players were suspended for 12 months and each fined CHF2,000 (about RM10,000). — Bernama