BANGKOK, Dec 17 — The national Muay Thai squad exceeded its one-gold medal target for the 2025 Thailand SEA Games after clinching three gold medals on the final day of competition at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium here today.

Two of the three golds for the national camp came from the combat events, which saw Wassof Rujiman and Muhammad Mikail Ghazali Zulfikar both humbling exponents from the host nation to secure their victories.

Wassof, who previously won bronze in the kickboxing event at the 2023 edition in Cambodia, secured a dramatic win in the men’s 54kg category after defeating Thongchai Huanak 29-28 in a three-round battle.

The highlight of Malaysia’s achievement came when Muhammad Mikail — the younger brother of national Muay Thai star Muhammad Johan — successfully took down Suphakon Sirilun 29-28 in the men’s 57kg category, despite the deafening cheers from the hostile home crowd.

Earlier, Angie Yan Jia Chi created a sensation in her SEA Games debut by winning gold in the women’s Wai Kru event, upsetting Thailand’s world champion Thanawan Thongduang.

Additionally, Malaysia bagged three silver medals through Eva Anatasia Warren (women’s 48kg), Insyad Rumijam (men’s 51kg), and Nur Amisha Azrilrizal (women’s 51kg).

The achievement of three golds and three silvers marks a significant improvement for the national camp, compared to the single gold and silver collected at the 2021 edition in Vietnam.

The Muay Thai event was not contested during the 2023 edition in Cambodia. — Bernama