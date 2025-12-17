KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Malaysia’s national weather agency has issued a warning of continuous heavy rain across several states until Thursday, with parts of Pahang placed on the highest “danger” level alert.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) has cautioned that the prolonged rainfall could increase the risk of flooding in the affected areas.

The most critical warning has been issued for the districts of Kuantan, Pekan, and Rompin in Pahang, where very heavy and continuous rain is forecast.

A “severe” warning, indicating the potential for heavy and continuous rain, has been issued for several other districts.

In Terengganu, this includes Dungun and Kemaman. In Pahang, it covers Jerantut, Maran, and Bera, while in Johor, it applies to Segamat and Kota Tinggi.

A lower-level “alert” for continuous rain has also been issued for a wider area, including the entire states of Kelantan and Melaka, as well as Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, and the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

This alert also covers several other districts in Johor and Pahang.