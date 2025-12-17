KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Malaysia saw a string of unsettling violent crimes this year, with several high-profile murders drawing national attention and raising fresh concerns about safety in homes, schools and public spaces.

Among the most disturbing were cases involving murder and the discharge of firearms, committed by individuals both still at large and those already in custody.

While the list is not exhaustive, Malay Mail takes a look at some of the notable violent crimes that have taken place and the brief facts behind them.

A police patrol car arrives in response to reports of a shooting a shopping mall in Setia Alam, on Feb 8, 2025. — Bernama pic

Setia City Mall shooting (February)

A lone gunman opened fire on a janitor, reportedly after being asked to move his belongings. The janitor survived.

He later held a family at gunpoint and hijacked their vehicle to make his escape, an ordeal that lasted about 45 minutes.

Police subsequently launched a manhunt for the suspect, a local man known as “Ah Boy,” who had a prior criminal record for robbery and drug-related offences.

Federal and state police tracked him down, and the suspect was killed in a shootout at a hotel in Pulau Ketam, Klang — bringing the 10-day manhunt to an end.

Prior to the mall shooting, the suspect had been convicted and jailed for armed robbery in 2020, and was later charged with gang robbery involving an imitation firearm in 2022.

Genesis Mitchell David Reddy, 30, was charged with murdering Muhammad Zaki Iderus, 34, by fatally shooting the latter at Jalan Stephen Yong on April 26. — The Borneo Post pic

Kuching fatal shooting (April)

A 30-year-old lance corporal from Bukit Aman’s Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department was arrested and later charged with the murder of a 34-year-old man who was fatally shot inside a vehicle along Jalan Stephen Yong, Kuching.

While the motive for the killing remains unclear, the deceased succumbed to a gunshot wound to the head.

A screengrab from CCTV footage said to show the suspected gunman in the shooting incident at a restaurant along Jalan Tun Sambanthan in Brickfields on June 13.

Cheras mall, Brickfields restaurant shooting (June)

Two men were shot dead outside a shopping mall on Jalan Loke Yew, Cheras, and, four days later, a separate shooting at a Brickfields restaurant on Jalan Tun Sambanthan left one man dead and two others injured.

Both shootings followed a similar modus operandi: gunmen wearing ski masks opened fire on their targets before fleeing in getaway vehicles.

Authorities said both incidents were unrelated, but preliminary investigations indicate possible involvement of organised crime elements.

Both cases remain ongoing.

Mohamad Khairul Azmi Ithnin was charged with murdering his wife Iecah Junus on June 2, 2025, under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama pic

Bukit Gambir murder-arson (June)

A 32-year-old man was arrested and later charged with the murder of his wife at their home in Bukit Gambir, Johor.

Before his arrest, the man surrendered to authorities at a police station and reportedly confessed to slashing his wife and committing arson by torching several vehicles at his in-laws’ residence in Kampung Durian Chondong about 35 kilometres away.

Authorities believe the murder-and-arson may have been motivated by a domestic dispute.

A woman and her son were discovered dead in a suspected murder case at a home in Taman Rambai Mutiara, Bukit Rambai, early this morning. — Screengrab from Facebook/Bob Haziq

Melaka double-murder (June)

A 17-year-old student was arrested and later charged with fatally stabbing his mother and older brother at their home in Taman Rambai Mutiara, Bukit Rambai, Melaka.

The victims — a 51-year-old teacher and her 21-year-old son — were found dead in the living room, while the youngest son, 13, was seriously injured.

Preliminary investigations revealed the teenager was unhappy with his mother — a teacher at a vernacular primary school — over constant pressure to excel in his studies and score high marks in examinations

The accused had initially claimed the deaths were the result of a robbery, but CCTV footage and his subsequent confession — along with evidence that he had purchased the knife days earlier — revealed the attack was likely premeditated.

Police investigate the scene of a stabbing in Taman Nona, Guar Chempedak, where a woman was found dead inside a Proton Wira. — Picture via Facebook

Guar Chempedak double murder (September)

A 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were found murdered in Taman Nona, Guar Chempedak, after a brutal attack that left them with multiple stab and slash wounds to the neck and body.

The woman’s body was discovered inside a Proton Wira parked in front of a house, while the man was found lying on a road.

A 30-year-old suspect — later found to be the woman’s husband — was subsequently arrested and later charged with murder in court.

Preliminary investigations suggest the suspect may have acted out of jealousy, believing the woman and the man were having an affair.

Police vehicles are seen at a Bandar Utama school were a student was fatally stabbed, on Oct 14, 2025. — Bernama pic

Bandar Utama school stabbing (October)

A 14-year-old male student was arrested and subsequently charged with murdering his female schoolmate in Bandar Utama, Selangor.

The victim — a 16-year-old student — was found dead in the girls’ washroom of their secondary school after sustaining multiple stab wounds.

Preliminary investigations suggest the teenager’s actions may have been driven by emotional factors and influenced by social media.

A psychiatric evaluation is pending to assess the accused’s mental state at the time of the alleged offence and determine his fitness to stand trial.

Penang suitcase murder (October)

A 31-year-old insurance agent was found stuffed in a suitcase near the Ampang Jajar Flats in Permatang Pauh by a cleaner doing routine cleaning, believed to have been murdered by suffocation.

The deceased was found with a plastic bag covering his head and his hands bound, with visible slash wounds to the neck.

His family had reported him missing prior to the discovery after he failed to return home.

Several suspects were detained for questioning, though none have been charged. The case remains ongoing.

Negeri Sembilan Police Chief, Datuk Alzafny Ahmad, said police have detained four men so far in connection with the fatal shooting and hacking in Sendayan. — Bernama pic

Sendayan restaurant shooting (November)

A 33-year-old man was brutally shot and hacked to death outside a restaurant in Nusari Biz Sendayan, Seremban in what was described as a brazen, gangland-style attack.

During the incident, multiple assailants arrived in several vehicles, blocked the victim’s car as he approached the restaurant, and when he tried to flee, they chased him down, assaulted him further with machetes, and shot him.

The deceased, with over 40 prior criminal records, died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities later said preliminary investigations indicate possible involvement of organised crime elements.

Several suspects were detained for questioning, though none have been charged. The case remains ongoing.