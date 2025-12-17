KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has advised the Cabinet members to always carry out their trust and responsibilities with full integrity and to prioritise the interests of the people.

His Majesty said the government must give importance to the people’s well-being, country’s stability and economic prosperity, in line with the principles of good governance.

Sultan Ibrahim also emphasised the importance of team work among the Cabinet members to ensure the country’s administration runs efficiently and effectively.

“Ministers and deputy ministers must always be on the field to listen to the voices of the people. You must carry out the responsibilities entrusted with full dedication and a high level of commitment,” His Majesty told the Royal Press Office (RPO) today.

Earlier, His Majesty graced the presentation of appointment letters, as well as the taking of oath of office, allegiance and secrecy by the Federal ministers and deputy ministers.

The ceremony was held at Istana Negara, and was also attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof. — Bernama