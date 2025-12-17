SUBANG JAYA, Dec 17 — Open only on weekend mornings, Caesar’s Authentic Homemade serves handmade pie tee and popiah.

The stall owner’s deep love for pie tee saw him perfecting his recipe during the Covid-19 pandemic, building on his memories of eating the dish.

The yam bean filling is home cooked and used to fill the shells to make the 'pie tee'.

Eventually he started a stall inside Restoran Unlimited for a few years, until he opened this makeshift stall opposite Restoran Wong Soon Kee.

Originally from Kuala Lipis but with close ties to Penang through his wife, he now calls Subang Jaya home.

The yam bean filling is the backbone for his items, requiring tedious work to get the textures correct.

Eat the 'pie tee' quickly as the chilli sauce and filling does have quite a lot of liquid that will affect the shell's crunchiness.

One can smell the yam bean filling bubbling over a portable stove as you wait for your order to be prepared, emitting the distinct fragrance of ju hoo or dried cuttlefish.

The shredded vegetables that include green beans are cooked till soft.

'Popiah' uses the same yam bean filling.

While the pie tee shells aren’t made in-house, they are thin and crispy, best eaten straight away to avoid them getting soggy.

A nifty tool is used to guide the cutting of the 'popiah' into even pieces.

Each shell will have a piece of lettuce, the yam bean filling and a dollop of their special chilli sauce that may look spicy but is actually mild.

It’s sold in a set of four pieces for RM6.

You can order 'popiah' with or without chilli sauce depending on your preference.

Stretching the filling’s possibilities, the stall also offers popiah.

Using thin dough wrappers, it’s first smeared with sweet sauce and a touch of chilli sauce before it’s wrapped with the yam bean filling, for a juicy bite.

The popiah is sold in a set of two pieces for RM7.

'Pie tee' is a one-bite wonder with a combination of juicy and crispy textures (left). 'Popiah' is a juicy, sweet bite using the same yam bean filling (right).

Caesar’s Authentic Homemade Popiah and Pie Tee Stall

Opposite Restoran Wong Soon Kee

1, Jalan SS14/1,

SS14, Subang Jaya.

Tel: 012-3345167

Open: 7am to 10am or until sold out. (Saturday and Sunday)

*This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

*Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.