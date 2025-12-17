KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Ipoh Barat MP M. Kulasegaran today questioned why the police investigation into the fatal shooting of three men in Durian Tunggal, Melaka, was not classified as murder from the outset.

The deputy minister for law and institutional reform said that while he welcomed the Attorney General’s Chambers' decision to reclassify the probe under Section 302 of the Penal Code, the move raised this critical question.

“Under what provision was the investigation originally classified, and why was a murder investigation not initiated at the outset?” he said in a statement.

The DAP lawmaker stressed that the police must now expedite their investigation to secure all relevant evidence.

He said the families of the deceased must be assured that the investigation will get to the crux of the incident.

The outcome of the probe will have wide-ranging implications for public trust in the professionalism of the authorities, he cautioned.

Kulasegaran reiterated Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail's own words that there can be "no compromise when it comes to unlawful action, by anyone."

His comments follow the AGC’s announcement yesterday confirming its agreement with the police's recommendation to reclassify the case.

On November 24, three men aged between 24 and 29 were shot dead by police in an oil palm plantation in Durian Tunggal.

Melaka police initially claimed the men were from the "Durian Tunggal Gang" and were shot after one of them swung a machete at an officer.

However, the families of the three men publicly disputed this account on December 3, denying that the victims had acted violently.

This prompted Bukit Aman's Criminal Investigation Department to form a special task force to investigate the families' allegations.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has since assured that the case will be investigated thoroughly and transparently.

Khalid Ismail also issued a statement pledging that the investigation will be conducted with integrity to guarantee justice for al