SEREMBAN, Dec 17 — Compliance among motor vehicles with the Environmental Quality Act (AKAS) 1974 has risen 94 per cent, nearly reaching the Department of Environment’s (DoE) target of 95 per cent.

Operations deputy director-general Norhazni Mat Sari said the increase was driven by the use of cleaner fuels such as Euro 5 diesel, improvements in vehicle engine age and regular maintenance.

She said that during the Ops Gerak Kebangsaan, 9,269 vehicles were checked nationwide, with only 567 found in violation of emission regulations.

“This means only six per cent of vehicles failed to comply, breaching six rules on diesel and petrol smoke emissions, including exceeding smoke reading tests,” she said at the closing of the Ops Gerak Kebangsaan at the Mambau rest and service (R&R) area here today.

Norhazni added that while achieving 100 per cent compliance in the near term is challenging, reaching almost 95 per cent is considered realistic and commendable.

The operation, she said, reflects DoE’s comprehensive approach to enforcing environmental laws, covering smoke and gas emissions, motorcycle noise levels, fuel content, and refrigerant management.

All state DoE offices participated, working in collaboration with enforcement agencies including the Road Transport Department (JPJ), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) and other federal and state agencies.

She emphasised that enforcement under AKAS 1974 covers diesel and petrol engine emissions, vehicle noise, fuel content control and refrigerant management.

The programme also involved DoE senior officials, including Enforcement Division director Rosli Zul and Air Division director Nor Aziah Jaafar. — Bernama