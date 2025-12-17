JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 17 — Johor Umno is calling for a sedition investigation against political satirist Fahmi Reza over a social media post that allegedly insulted the state’s Regent, Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

Members from a total of 26 Umno divisions across Johor are expected to have filed reports by the end of today.

The backlash was triggered by a post Fahmi made on the social media platform X on Monday.

The post drew a mixed reaction online, with some criticising the artist while others supported his claim.

Johor Umno information chief Md Israk Abdullah described the post as “provocative and insulting in nature” and confirmed that the police reports are aimed at compelling the authorities to launch a formal investigation.

“We call on the police to conduct a thorough probe and to take the necessary action in accordance with existing laws,” he said.

Fahmi Reza gained national prominence in 2016 for depicting former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak as a clown.