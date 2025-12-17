KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — The number of flood evacuees housed at temporary relief centres in Johor and Pahang increased as of this afternoon, while Terengganu recorded a decline with the closure of three centres.

In JOHOR, State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman said 240 flood evacuees were taking shelter at two relief centres as of 4 pm today, up from 120 people reported earlier this morning.

He said the relief centre at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Chiao Ching in Mersing was opened at 11 am and is accommodating 111 people from 35 families, while 129 people from 35 families are taking shelter at Sekolah Kebangsaan Air Tawar.

Three rivers have recorded warning-level readings, namely Sungai Muar at Kampung Awat with a reading of 19.63 metres and Sungai Muar at Segamat Kecil with a reading of 37.18 metres in Segamat, as well as Sungai Lenik at Ladang Chaah, Batu Pahat, which recorded 6.83 metres.

In PAHANG, the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) InfoBencana portal reported that the number of flood evacuees had risen to 3,796 people from 1,206 families housed at 48 relief centres, compared with 2,077 people from 648 families at 18 centres earlier this morning.

Kuantan recorded the highest number of evacuees, with 2,889 residents accommodated at 31 relief centres, followed by Maran with 407 individuals in nine centres, Rompin with 317 people housed at six centres and Pekan with 183 evacuees taking shelter at two relief centres.

Meanwhile, the publicinfobanjir portal reported that seven rivers exceeded the danger level as of this afternoon, namely Sungai Belat at Sri Damai, Sungai Kenau at Sungai Rimau, Sungai Soi along Jalan Pekan–Kuantan, Sungai Lepar at Jambatan Gelugor, Sungai Kuantan at Bukit Kenau, as well as Kampung Sungai Puteri in Rompin and Sungai Mentiga at Jambatan Chini in Pekan.

In TERENGGANU, the State JPBN Secretariat said the number of flood evacuees continued to decline to 94 people from 25 families, compared with 108 people from 30 families recorded this morning.

All evacuees in the Kemaman district are currently taking shelter at three relief centres, namely the Kampung Air Putih Community Hall, Batu 14 Community Hall and Masjid Kampung Batu 16 Tebak.

Meanwhile, three other relief centres — Kampung Seberang Tayur Hulu Community Hall, Dandong Ketengah Hall and the Pasir Gajah relief centre - were closed this afternoon after evacuees were allowed to return to their homes. — Bernama