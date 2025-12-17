BANGKOK, Dec 17 — Malaysia’s national men’s cricket team completed a golden double at the SEA Games Thailand 2025 after clinching the men’s T10 title here today.

Fresh from winning gold in the men’s T20 event last Saturday, the Malaysian squad added another top prize after emerging group champions in the round-robin format, capped by a seven-wicket victory over Indonesia in their final match at the TerdThai Cricket Grounds.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl, Malaysia restricted Indonesia to 61 runs in 10 overs before comfortably chasing down the target with 65 runs in 8.0 overs to seal the gold medal.

Malaysia topped the standings with a perfect record of four wins from four matches to collect eight points, making amends for the silver medal they settled for at the previous edition in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Earlier in the competition, the national team opened their T10 campaign with a four-wicket win over the Philippines, followed by convincing victories against Singapore (eight wickets) and hosts Thailand by nine wickets.

Meanwhile, team manager Vijayalingam Vythilingam was delighted that the national men’s squad managed to meet the target of two golds from this biennial Games.

“The key for the success is because they were playing consistently as a team.

“This was an all-round effort by the team and that's what pushed them to these two golds,” he told Bernama when met here.

The SEA Games Thailand 2025 is taking place from Dec 9 to 20 across two provinces: Bangkok and Chonburi. — Bernama