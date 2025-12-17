BANGKOK, Dec 17 — National shooter Gan Chen Jie clinched the gold medal in the Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Position Individual event at the Sports Authority of Thailand Shooting Range here today.

The victory was made sweeter as Chen Jie, who scored 451.7 points (pts), also broke the SEA Games record of 451.1 pts set by Vietnam’s Phi Thanh Tal at the Hanoi edition in 2021.

The silver medal went to Indonesia’s Audrey Zahra Dhiyaanisa with 451.5 pts.

Singapore’s Adele Tan took the bronze with 440.6 pts.

The triumph also served as redemption for Chen Jie on her debut at the SEA Games 2025.

She had earlier settled for a silver in the Rifle Three Positions Team event and a bronze in the 10m Air Rifle. — Bernama