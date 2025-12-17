BANGKOK, Dec 17 — SEA Games debutant Angie Yan Jia Chi created a sensation when she won the Muay Thai Wai Kru gold medal at the 33rd edition of the biennial Games at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium here today.

The three-time gold medallist in the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA) Senior World Championship Under-23 (U-23) division, winning in 2023 (Thailand), 2024 (Greece) and 2025 (Turkiye), produced an outstanding performance to overcome even Thai world champion Thanawan Thongduang.

Yan’s clean and structured performance allowed her to amass 9.33 points to pip Thanawan, who could only accumulate 9.20 points in the final.

Both exponents train under the same coach in Thailand.

The 21-year-old Yan said she was extremely happy and proud that all the hard work she put in during training in Thailand paid off.

“During my preparations here (in Thailand), I never returned home for a year. I spent my time training and participating in competitions.

“I am super relieved that it’s all over. I can’t wait to go home to my family and spend time with them,” said the student of the Thailand National Sports University, Bangkok Campus, pursuing a Master’s degree in Tourism and Recreation.

Yan shared that her preparation for the SEA Games suffered a setback when she injured both her knees in 2023, adding that she had to rely on painkillers to endure the tough training sessions.

“Due to my hectic schedule, I did not have time to undergo a proper rehabilitation process,” said the eldest of three siblings.

Yan’s success marks the national Muay Thai camp’s first gold medal in this edition.

Yan, a ‘Sumandak’ (young girl in Kadazandusun language), developed an interest in Muay Thai about seven years ago, and also bagged a gold medal in the women’s Wai Kru solo category at the IFMA Asian Championships in Thai Nguyen Province, Vietnam, earlier this year.

Yan, born in Johor to a Sabahan mother and a Johorean father, has represented Malaysia in showcasing the sport during the 2024 Paris Olympics, contributing to global promotion efforts.

She also made her mark in the Malaysia Games (Sukma), winning gold when the sport made its debut in the 2022 edition in Kuala Lumpur, before repeating the feat in last year’s Sukma in Sarawak.

Wai Kru is a traditional pre-bout ritual in Muay Thai that symbolises respect, discipline and sportsmanship.

Fighters pay homage to their teachers (kru), parents, ancestors and the art of Muay Thai itself.

The ritual combines the Wai (a gesture of respect) with graceful, symbolic movements performed in the ring, often accompanied by traditional music. — Bernama