PUTRAJAYA, Dec 17 — Forest and biodiversity conservation, water resource management and strengthening national resilience against the impacts of climate change are among the priorities of the newly appointed Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup.

He said the development of a green economy and sustainability-based employment opportunities would continue to be driven for the well-being of the people.

“I am committed to working closely with all ministry personnel, implementing agencies, non-governmental organisations, academia and the private sector to ensure that every policy and initiative can be implemented effectively and deliver tangible impact to the people and the environment,” he said in a statement today.

Arthur said that in an era where climate change and resource depletion continued to pose challenges, the approach to natural resource management needed to be strengthened through science-based policies, transparent governance and cooperation.

“The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability holds a strategic role in balancing the needs of national development with environmental conservation,” he said.

Arthur’s appointment was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the latest Cabinet reshuffle to fill the key portfolio related to national resource management and sustainability, previously helmed by Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

In addition to his role as Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Arthur has had extensive experience across several strategic ministries since 2020. — Bernama