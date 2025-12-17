BANGKOK, Dec 17 — Singapore spoiled Malaysia’s bid to complete a clean sweep in diving at the SEA Games Thailand 2025 in Samut Prakan today.

This came after Avvir Pac Lun Tham clinched gold in the men’s one metre (m) springboard on the opening day of competition held at Aquatic Centre, Assumption University Suvarnabhumi Campus, more than one hour’s journey from the city centre.

Avvir topped the field with 370.35 points, ending Malaysia’s dominance in an event the nation has controlled since the 2019 edition.

Thailand’s Chawanwat Juntaphadawon claimed silver with 357.80 points, while national diver Yong Rui Jie settled for bronze with a total of 354.55 points.

National diver Yong Rui Jie poses with the bronze medal he won in the men’s one-metre springboard event at the Thailand 2025 SEA Games at the Assumption University Aquatic Centre, Bangkok today.

Another Malaysian diver, Nurqayyum Nazmi Mohamad Nazim, finished fifth with 311.35 points.

Despite missing out on gold, Rui Jie described the bronze as a major personal achievement, especially as the event is not his strongest.

In fact, the 19-year-old said he was only informed of his participation shortly before the competition after replacing seasoned diver Muhammad Syafiq Puteh.

The Selangor-born athlete, who was making his SEA Games debut, said he had only a few days to prepare for the event.

“One metre springboard has always been always my weakness. And I’m able to break through that and get this medal. This was a big achievement for me.

“Actually I just got told two days before I’m diving this event. So did not expect to get this medal,” he told reporters when met here today.

However, Rui Jie admitted feeling slightly gutted after Singapore denied Malaysia a perfect start.

As such, he is now hoping to bounce back and seek redemption in his next event, the men’s synchronised three metre springboard, with Nurqayyum Nazmi, this Friday. — Bernama