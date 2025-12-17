KUCHING, Dec 17 — The Sarawak government has agreed to increase by RM500 million the allocation for the procurement of medical equipment for the Sarawak Cancer Centre, bringing the state’s total contribution to RM1.5 billion.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said the decision was made in view of the urgent need for specialised healthcare facilities for cancer treatment in the state.

He said the state government had assumed responsibility for funding the hospital’s medical equipment to safeguard the welfare of the people of Sarawak.

“The demand for cancer treatment continues to rise, and we are advancing the funds because more people are suffering from cancer. We need to expedite the implementation of this project,” he told reporters after attending the Sarawak 2026 Budget Conference here today.

On March 30 last year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the federal government had agreed to proceed with the construction of the Sarawak Cancer Centre in the Samarahan Division.

Anwar said the project marked a milestone, with Sarawak becoming the first state to advance funds for a federal project to accelerate its implementation.

Yesterday, Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian reportedly said the hospital is targeted for completion and to be fully operational by 2031. — Bernama