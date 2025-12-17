KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — The retail prices of RON97 and unsubsidised RON95 petrol, nationwide, will decrease by three and two sen per litre, to RM3.24 and RM2.62 per litre, respectively, from December 18 to 24.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF), in a statement today, said that the retail price of diesel in Peninsular Malaysia will also decrease by four sen, to RM3.02 per litre, while in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan it will remain at RM2.15 per litre for the same period.

The retail price of subsidised RON95 petrol under Budi Madani RON95 (Budi95) remains unchanged, at RM1.99 per litre.

“The government will continue to monitor market developments, and adjust the retail prices of RON97, RON95 and diesel, by taking into account global oil price movements and ensuring price stability,” it said.

The MOF said that the weekly determination of retail petroleum product prices is based on the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.

“The government will continue to monitor the impact of global crude oil price changes, and take appropriate measures to safeguard the people’s welfare and well-being,” the statement added. — Bernama