KOTA KINABALU, Dec 17 — The Sabah State Legislative Assembly today approved the Supply Bill 2026, following a debate and winding-up session since last Monday.

The Bill was passed after receiving the support of a majority of Sabah assemblymen through a voice vote.

Sabah Assembly Speaker, Datuk Seri Kadzim M. Yahya, announced this after the third reading of the Bill by State Finance Minister, Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

Last Friday, Masidi tabled the Budget, amounting to RM6.402 billion, with an estimated surplus of RM28 million.

When tabling the Budget, themed ‘Memacu Pembangunan, Kesejahteraan Rakyat Diutamakan’ (Driving Development, Prioritising the People’s Well-being), Masidi said that the Sabah government projected revenue of RM6.43 billion next year, making it a surplus Budget.

Earlier, when winding up the debate today, Masidi said that several strategic measures had been implemented, including a comprehensive review of the state sales tax policy, increased engagement sessions with taxpayers, and the restructuring of the State Sales Tax Unit into a full division, to strengthen fiscal governance.

“The review of the state sales tax policy is being conducted thoroughly, in collaboration with relevant agencies, through a Technical Committee and engagement sessions with taxpayers, to gain a deeper understanding of industry operations, and ensure that government policies remain responsive to the current needs of the economic sector.

“The government will continue to evaluate and enhance the existing structure, and is planning to upgrade this division into a full department, so that policy planning can be carried out more strategically,” he said.

Kadzim later adjourned the sitting sine die. — Bernama