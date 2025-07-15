KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — National professional singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia has pulled out from the 2025 China Open Badminton Championships.

This was posted on the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website, which stated that the 27-year-old will not be competing in the July 22-27 championships to be held at the Changzhou Olympic Sports Centre Xincheng Gymnasium in Changzhou.

However, there has been no official statement from Team LZJ regarding his pullout from the Super 1000 tournament.

This is the second tournament in the past week that Zii Jia has withdrawn from, having also pulled out from competing in the ongoing Japan Open.

Zii Jia injured his ankle during the World Tour Finals last December and made his return in March at the Orleans Masters, where he lost to Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen 21-23, 7-21 in the quarter-finals.

He then competed in the 2025 All England Championships in Birmingham from March 11-16, where he was knocked out in the first round by Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka Long, who won 21-19, 16-21, 12-21.

The world number eight subsequently withdrew from the 2025 Swiss Open in Basel, Switzerland, held from March 18-23, due to the same ankle injury. — Bernama