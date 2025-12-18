KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — National men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik opened their campaign at the BWF World Tour Finals in impressive fashion after defeating Indonesia’s Muhammad Shohibul Fikri-Fajar Alfian in their Group B match yesterday.

In the match held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium, the world number two pair got off to a shaky start, losing the opening set 22-24.

However, the Paris Olympic bronze medallists regrouped to take the next two sets 21-18, 21-19, sealing victory in one hour and 23 minutes.

Chia-Soh will next face China’s Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang tomorrow as they look to secure a second win to brighten their chances of advancing to the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, another national men’s doubles pair, Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun, failed to follow in their seniors’ footsteps after going down to Indonesia’s Sabar Karyaman Gutama-Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani 21-23, 19-21 in a Group A encounter.

Man-Tee will take on Taiwan’s Chiu Hsiang Chieh-Wang Chi Lin in their second Group A match tomorrow.

Under the competition format, the top two pairs from each group will advance to the semi-finals scheduled for Saturday. — Bernama