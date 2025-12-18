KOTA KINABALU, Dec 18 — Sabah Umno has identified four individuals as potential candidates for the upcoming by-elections for the Kinabatangan parliamentary seat and the Lamag state constituency.

Sabah Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Jafry Ariffin said the party was currently assessing the criteria for a ‘winnable candidate’ based on engagement sessions with grassroots leaders to ensure comfortable victories in both seats.

“We have identified several candidates and I have listened to all the views expressed by leaders at the grassroots level. God willing, we will bring this matter for a decision at the appropriate time,” he said at a press conference after chairing the Sabah Umno Liaison Committee meeting here last night.

Jafry, who is also Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister, said the prospective candidates identified were male, new faces and seen as capable of delivering a more convincing victory for the party.

He said the candidate selection also took into account the performance of the last Sabah State Election, which saw Umno’s majority in Lamag reduced, as well as the health factor of the candidate at the time, namely the late Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

Meanwhile, Jafry said he had met Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, who informed him of the intention to defend the Barisan Nasional (BN) seats in Kinabatangan and Lamag.

The Election Commission (EC) has fixed the Kinabatangan parliamentary and Lamag state by-elections for January 24, 2026, with nomination day on January 10 and early voting on January 20.

The by-elections are being held following the death of the incumbent, Bung Moktar, on December 5.

In the meantime, Jafry said the new Sabah Umno leadership was committed to continuing the party’s struggle in a more inclusive and mature manner, in line with its role as part of the state unity government.

“In this position, our priority is not merely political stability, but to ensure that state development continues in a fair, comprehensive and effective manner, and that the welfare of the people is always protected.

“Sabah Umno and BN are committed to being mature, disciplined and responsible partners in government, by working with humility, listening to the voices of the people and fulfilling the trust for a more prosperous and dignified Sabah,” he said.

In addition, Jafry also announced that Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Salleh Said Keruak remained Sabah Umno treasurer, while Datuk Nik Mohd Nadzri Nik Zawawi had been appointed Information chief, and Datuk Harun Durabi as assistant secretary. — Bernama