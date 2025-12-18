KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The decision by the International Federation of Association Football (Fifa) to overturn the results of three of Malaysia’s Tier 1 international friendly matches, after finding they had fielded ineligible players, must be respected and accepted.

Former national striker Safee Sali has suggested that the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) move forward and focus on efforts to develop the country’s football.

“Fifa have made a decision, and we must accept what has been stated, including the defeats and the penalties imposed. What is more important now is that we develop our game.

“Mistakes have been made, and Fifa have imposed punishment. We must not repeat the mistakes. We need to move on and take more positive steps, one step at a time,” he told a media conference on the 2025 MommyHana Safee Sali Superkids Cup Championships here yesterday.

Commenting on the impact the decision might have on the national team, Safee believes that the Harimau Malaya players still have the determination to rise and continue to fight as long as they are given opportunities to play on the international stage.

“Players surely want to win, and they will never give up. As long as they can play, there is still hope,” he said.

He also stressed that the Harimau Malaya squad should continue to receive support because the team carry Malaysia’s name on the international scene.

FAM yesterday confirmed that the Fifa Disciplinary Committee had imposed fresh sanctions on the national body for fielding ineligible players in three Tier 1 international friendlies.

In a statement yesterday, FAM said that Fifa ruled that Malaysia’s results in three Tier 1 international matches have been overturned to 3-0 defeats, as well as the imposition of a fine of CHF10,000 (RM51,414).

The affected matches are Malaysia’s 1-1 draw with Cape Verde at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras on May 29; the 2-1 victory over Singapore at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Sept 4; and the 1-0 win over Palestine at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, on Sept 8.

Meanwhile, the 2025 MommyHana Safee Sali Superkids Cup Championships, to be held at the MPAJ Stadium in Pandan Perdana on December 27, will have four age groups: Under-8, Under-10, Under-12 and Under-14. — Bernama