GEORGE TOWN, Dec 17 — Penang’s renowned butterfly and insect sanctuary, Entopia, is set to go global with plans to establish projects in eight countries over the next decade, following the signing of an exclusive franchising agreement with Turkish tourism giant DEMED Turkiye.

The landmark deal will see Entopia expand its unique nature education concept to Türkiye, Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, and Greece.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, who witnessed the signing, hailed the agreement as a reflection of “international confidence in what Penang offers.”

“This is not merely a commercial expansion but a reflection of how a local nature education and conservation business can grow into a globally relevant enterprise,” he said at the signing ceremony in Teluk Bahang today.

The partnership will see Entopia team up with DEMED Group, a major player in Türkiye’s tourism sector that manages over 180 museum stores and cafés and serves more than four million international visitors annually.

DEMED Group’s honorary president, Firuz Bağlıkaya, said the two companies are united by “shared values,” including a love for nature and a desire to inspire and educate.

“We believe Entopia’s story has the power to reach audiences far beyond Malaysia, and we are proud to be part of this journey,” he said.

For Entopia, the global expansion marks a new chapter in a 40-year legacy.

Managing director Joseph Goh noted that the sanctuary was first established as the Penang Butterfly Farm by his father, David Goh, in 1986.

“From a sanctuary founded by my father in 1986, to the rebirth of Entopia in 2016, each decade has brought growth, learning and transformation,” he said.

“This is not merely a business partnership. It is a collaboration built on shared values.”